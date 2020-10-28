Week 8 Player of the Week: Maddex McMillen

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The 59News Week Eight Rainelle Medical Center Player of the Week goes to Maddex McMillen from Woodrow Wilson High School. The Flying Eagles made a massive comeback last Friday against George Washington, in which McMillen played a big part.

McMillen had a record breaking night against the Patriots, breaking the school’s passing yards record. He threw for 366 yards against the Patriots. This season, he completed about 64 percent of his passes for 801 yards and 12 touchdowns.

“It starts not even with me, it starts up front and with our receivers, just making plays and helping me out and making me look good,” McMillen said.

The Flying Eagles went into half-time trailing the Patriots 38 to 14. When they came out of half, that is when the comeback began. Even though they fell short, 45 to 42, they did everything they could to make it happen.

“We just really wanted to see what we could do and just fight and just put up as many points, and get as many stops as we wanted to in the second half. We did, we just came up a little bit short,” said McMillen.

The Flying Eagles will take on Oak Hill on the road Friday, October 30, 2020.