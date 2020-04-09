Class of 2020

  • Cody Hall is a graduate of Princeton Senior High School. He is a 4 year varsity soccer player, and a varsity basketball player. So far, his plans are to attend WVU in the fall, and study engineering. Good luck, Cody! We love you so so much, and words can’t express how proud of you that we are!
  • Taylor Richards – Woodrow Wilson High School. Graduated Summa Cum Laude. Going to attend WVU in Civil Engineering.
  • Johnny Mack Brown, III – Westside High School
  • Jacob Mullins – Independence High School – ACT Therapeutic Services Graduate. We Love You and are very proud of you from Mom and Will.
  • Alyssa McGhee – Graduating from Liberty High School. Plans to attend Concord University to major in Elementary Education.
  • Kaelyn Dunbar – Greenbrier East High School. She is attending West Virginia University in the fall.
  • Logan Coburn – Princeton Senior High School
  • Hailey Miller – Greater Beckley Christian School. Member of National Honor Society and 4-year honor roll student. She plans to seek out a paralegal studies degree.
  • Maggie Bostic – James Monroe High School. Maggie plans to pursue a degree in nursing.
  • Austin will be attending Universal Technical Institute this fall. He plans to be a mechanic and one day own and operate his own business.
  • The young man in the hat is Austin Thompson and the other picture is his twin brother Beau Thompson. They are seniors at Midland Trail High School. I am so proud of these two awesome young men.
  • Cloie McGhee of River View High School. She is in National Honor Society, English Honor Society, Upward Bound and Yearbook. She will be attending ETSU in the fall where she will major in Pre-Veterinary Medicine. Mom and Dad Love You!
  • Zoe Hinkey is a Senior at Greenbrier East High School. She will be attending WVU tech in the fall for nursing school, and working at the Greenbrier this summer. She is a member of FCCLA.
  • Heath Dunn is a Senior at PikeView High School
  • Hi my name is Eli stickler and I am a Senior at Midland Trail High School!
  • Princeton Senior High School. Attending college in the fall on a Promise scholarship, major undecided. An avid animal lover, who desires to work with no kill animal adoptions. Member of First United Methodist Church in Princeton. Daughter of Brad and Jordie Veneri
  • PikeView High School. Patrick is a hard working student. He loves history and his friends.
  • Midland Trail High School Fayette County, WV
  • Oak Hill High School Class of 2020
  • Greenbrier East High School Class of 2020. Do everything you can to help us out! We’d do anything to walk across that stage. Stay home and stay safe and help us have the graduation we deserve!
  • I go to Oak Hill High School. I am the Student Body President at my school. A few things unique about my class is that we were all born around the event of 9/11. We all have experienced the transition of getting new schools in Fayette County, and now our senior year has been interrupted by the Coronavirus. So, I’m glad that 59 News is honoring the class of 2020 as a whole!
  • Lindsay Brooke Workman Senior class of 2020. She will be pursuing her career in nursing.
  • Jaiden Dickenson is a Senior at Summers County High School. She is a member of the Bobcat Softball team and the Summers County FFA. Congratulations Sissy! We are all so proud of you and we love you so much! Keep on moving those mountains girl!!
  • Allison Shupe – Woodrow Wilson High School Allison is a Woodrow Cheerleader and a member of the National Honor Society. She has had Perfect Attendance all 4 years and will graduate Summa Cum Laude. She will continue her education at WVU in the fall where she will major in Nursing.
  • Dae’Von Hairston a.k.a Oatmeal is a senior at Bluefield High School Home of the Beavers. He will be attending Concord University in the fall for Sport Management and playing football as a Mountain Lion.

