College Basketball Bracket Challenge

Skip to content
WVNS
Beckley
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia News
Virginia News
National News
International News
Covering Washington
COVID-19
Video Center
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Alderson Town Council approves motion to end discussions involving mayor
Top Stories
Parents outraged over food being served at Summers County High School
Gallery
‘Get A Life’ program helps students experience adulthood
Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department hiring new deputies
Video
STEAM-TAC specialists show students science and math can be fun
Video
Weather
10-Day Forecast
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Pollen Report
Severe Weather Desk
StormTracker59 WeatherNet
Stormtracker59 Predictor
Video Forecast
Top Stories
Finishing out the week warm but rain returns today into the weekend
Video
Top Stories
Warmer Temperatures and Some Showers Return on Friday
Video
Chilly and cloudy start Thursday, clearing late
Video
Cold Tonight. Nicer on Thursday
Video
Light snow expected today, clearing later tonight
Video
Contests
Breakfast Club Giveaway
Christmas Memories Photo Gallery
Fan Of The Day
Holiday Pets Photo Contest
Home for the Holidays Contest
Pro Football Challenge
Remarkable Women Nominations
Contest Winners
Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
The Big Game
Auto Racing
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh is AP coach of the year, Fickell 2nd
Top Stories
Border War renewed: Missouri pays a visit to No. 8 Kansas
Top Stories
Fake slides now against rules after Pickett’s trick vs Wake
Mercedes, Red Bull play nice ahead of F1 championship
Four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Al Unser dies at 82
Video
Blazers look to a more steady future after stormy start
Destination WV
Stronger Together
TV Schedule
Ask The Doc
Community Calendar
Home for the Holidays
Lottery Numbers
Spirit of Excellence
Veterans Voices
WV Vaccine Lottery
Digital Desk
Alexa Flash Briefings
BestReviews
Entertainment
YouTalk+
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
59News Mobile Apps
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
How to rescan your TV
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
College Basketball Bracket Challenge
Trending Stories
Parents outraged over food being served at Summers County High School
Gallery
Oak Hill man arrested after leading police on high speed chase, bribing officers
Beckley man pleads guilty to federal drug crime
STEAM-TAC specialists show students science and math can be fun
Video
Living Local
Sophia Police Department goes above and beyond during the holiday season
Video
Medical cannabis company partners with the state to help patients sign up for medical marijuana cards
Video
Alderson Town Council approves motion to end discussions involving mayor
More than 100 people indicted in Tazewell County drug round-up
Video
When and where can I watch Rudolph, Frosty and Charlie Brown?