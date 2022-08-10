West Virginia State Police Cruiser photo submitted for the annual Best Cruiser contest (Photo Courtesy: American Association of State Troopers)

(WOWK) — It’s time once again to cast your votes! The annual American Association of State Troopers 2022 Best Looking Cruiser Contest has begun.

The AAST hosts an annual calendar contest and encourages state law enforcement agencies across the U.S. to submit a photo entry that is unique and represents its state. The winning photo will be featured on the cover of AAST’s 2022 wall calendar.

AAST began on Monday, Aug. 8 and will end on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 5 p.m.

Here’s a look at the photo entries from state law enforcement in our Tri-State:

West Virginia State Police Cruiser photo submitted for the annual Best Cruiser contest (Photo Courtesy: American Association of State Troopers)

Ohio State Highway Patrol Cruiser photo submitted for the annual Best Cruiser contest (Photo Courtesy: American Association of State Troopers)

Kentucky State Police Cruiser photo submitted for the annual Best Cruiser contest (Photo Courtesy: American Association of State Troopers)

Last year, Kentucky State Police took the top spot in the 2021 contest, moving up one spot from their 2020 2nd-place finish. Ohio State Highway Patrol came in 2nd in 2021, moving up from 4th in 2020. West Virginia State Police came in at 11th on the list in 2021.

The top five winners from 2021 include:

1st: Kentucky State Police

2nd: Ohio State Highway Patrol

3rd: Georgia State Patrol

4th: Texas Department of Public Safety

5th: Nebraska State Patrol

To cast your vote, click here to see all of the cruisers and vote for your favorite!