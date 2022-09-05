POCAHONTAS, VA (WVNS)– One town in Tazewell County spent its Labor Day celebrating the coal miners that lived and continue to live in the area.

This is the 30th year of the Coal Miner’s Reunion in Pocahontas, Tazewell County.

It started Monday morning, September 5, 2022, with a scavenger hunt and parade throughout the town. Then afterward coal miners and railroad workers attended a free lunch presented by Ole No. 3 restaurant.

Melissa Gibson who worked on the miner’s celebration said they keep the tradition of scheduling this event on Labor Day every year.

“Coal made this town, it made the surrounding areas and without the coal miners and the railroad workers this town and surrounding towns wouldn’t be here. They’re keeping the lights on for us so we try to continue our heritage and roots by doing this every year,” Gibson said.

Gibson added hopefully next year, they’ll have a larger event with better weather.