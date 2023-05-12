BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Saturday, May 13, 2023 will be the 31st anniversary of the National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, which is a nationwide food drive organized by the NALC.

For this drive, local postal carriers throughout Beckley, Lewisburg, Oak Hill, Princeton and more will go out on their regular mail route and have advertisements carried out by the local branch houses sent out, such as little postcards to try to get the word out to people to make them aware of the food drive going on. People then will set out cans and non perishable food either at their mailbox or on their doorstep.

The cans of food will then be sorted out by the post offices to a number of different participating charities.

Danny R. Cooper Jr., the Secretary of Treasurer for Branch 2420 of Beckley, shared why this is beneficial to the community. “You know, people that are struggling that are less fortunate that maybe they lost their job to COVID, or maybe they had some sort of family emergency that was unexpected and put them in a financial bond and they’re having just, you know, a hard time providing food for their families or you know for themselves, of course, and that. It’s just, you know, something good that you can do to help your neighbor out or, you know, help your community out.”

Cooper Jr. also expressed that this is a good way to pay it forward and to be appreciative of what you have.

You can visit the nalc.org website to find more information about this program if you are interested and want to help a good cause.