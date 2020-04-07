5th COVID-19 case identified in Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Health Department announced on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 there are now five positive cases of COVID-19 in their jurisdiction. The latest person picked up the illness through community transmission. The person and those they were in contact with are self-monitoring and self-isolating.

There are now 100 pending test results in Mercer County. Those number are as of 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Residents of Mercer County are advised to stay at home unless they need supplies or are essential personnel. Everyone is asked to continue washing their hands for 20 seconds and maintain social distancing.