BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The city of Beckley has big plans coming up for this 4th of July weekend.

Join Beckley Events on Saturday, July 2nd, 2022 at Word Park on Neville Street, to reminisce about the groovy 70s and the awesome 80s during a special 70s and 80s Evening.

The action kicks off Friday with country artist Alan Kinsler performing. Saturday evening the celebration really gets going with a 70s and 80s themed car show at Word park. The show gets started at 5:30, and in addition to the car show there will be live music and a costume contest.

“Saturday the West Virginia Miners have a fireworks display. Sunday the third there will be one at Lake Stephens. And then Monday the fourth at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center little league area.” Jill Moorefield, Director of Beckley Events

Make plans to attend this free event on Saturday evening in downtown Beckley to enjoy music and celebrate the decades of the 70s and 80s.