CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Hiking, biking, or any other type of outdoor recreation is not just for tourists here in the Mountain State.

The West Virginia University Institute of Technology is promoting the non-profit organization, Active Southern West Virginia. The organization has a goal to make adventure, outdoor fun, and health and wellness accessible to everyone.

Melanie Seiler, the Executive Director of Active Southern West Virginia, expressed her passion for this project and the mission for opportunities for free physical activity to improve the lives and health of West Virginia’s workforce.

“To increase opportunities for physical activity, if we can reach this mission, then people can more easily adopt a routine and fitness, and if you can maintain that physical activity level on a weekly basis, there are many health benefits,” said Melanie Seiler, the Executive Director of Active Southern West Virginia, expressing the benefits that can come from this project.

Seiler has also stated West Virginia does still face many barriers when it comes to staying fit and active. Those could be environmental or geographical factors such as the time to drive to a gym, or even in our communities, where there are no visible sidewalks in a neighborhood.

You can visit their website to view their up to date calendar of events, programs, and activities at www.activeswv.org, in addition to their Facebook, Active Southern West Virginia, and Instagram, @activeswv.