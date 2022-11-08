BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — What exactly is ‘Smishing’? West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is warning consumers to be on the lookout for it.

The Attorney General’s Office has received numerous reports of consumers receiving text messages with an unfamiliar web link indicating there is an issue with a package. The link asks for the consumer’s credit card information for a supposed $3 redelivery fee.

“This is called Smishing, and don’t fall for it. Especially with the holiday shopping season in full swing, scammers are on the prowl looking for victims. I urge consumers to be vigilant, be aware of potential scams and protect your personally identifiable information.” Attorney General Morrisey

Smishing is a form of phishing, and it often involves a text message or phone number, according to the USPS.



The deceptive message entices consumers to provide personal identifiable information. Scammers are known to mask the message to make it appear it’s coming from a government agency or reputable financial institution.



The USPS will never send consumers text messages or e-mails without a consumer first requesting the service with a tracking number, and it will also never contain a link, according to the Postal Service’s website.



You can visit the USPS website for more information related to fraud.