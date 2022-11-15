ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) – The Annual Christmas Parade in Alderson has been scheduled for Friday, December 2, 2022 beginning at 6:00 P.M.

Line-up for the parade will start at 5:00 P.M. on Virginia Street. People and organizations who want to demonstrate their holiday spirit should line up on Virginia Street before the parade starts. No pre-registration is required to participate. It will proceed down Riverview Avenue and across the Alderson Memorial Bridge and disband in front of the Alderson Volunteer Fire Department.

Santa will be inside the AVFD to greet children and hear their wishes inside. Treats will be provided by the Alderson Women’s Club. Both the award winning Greenbrier East Marching Band and the Eastern Greenbrier Middle School Marching Band have committed to attend.

“This is a different route than it used to be. Since we no longer have the Community Center available to host the visits with Santa, we are going back to the route from many years ago when the parade ended on the Monroe County side of town and Santa will greet the children inside the AVFD. We have been in touch with Santa Claus and he will ride on the AVFD fire truck at the end of the parade. Since Santa has agreed to be here, none of his helpers will be needed. There should be no other “Santas” on any of the floats or part of any walking unit or anywhere in the parade.” Alderson Mayor Travis Copenhaver

Coordinated by Lois McVey, the Queen of Lights, from the 5th grade class of Alderson Elementary School, will light up the Alderson Memorial Bridge and other lighted displays as she moves along the parade route.

The section of Riverview Avenue from Virginia Street to the Auto Repair Shop in the Old Ashland Station has been designated a quiet zone. Parade units will refrain from loud noises in this section so that people with auditory sensitivity can also enjoy the parade.

The Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, at 104 North Monroe Street across from the Exxon Station, will have their Christmas Bazaar in the basement open from 4:30 P.M. to 7 P.M. and a dinner of chili or potato soup and sandwiches will be served for a small fee. Many Alderson Shops will be open and dinner will be available at the Big Wheel Restaurant and Riverview Café.

Following the parade, the Alderson Volunteer Fire Department will host the “Drive Under the Lights” across the Alderson Memorial Bridge. Donations are much appreciated!