Alderson Library helps keep kids entertained during pandemic

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — Rose Spencer is the Director of Alderson Library and she is all about the kids. She can often be found doing crafts, coloring, and reading with kids any day at the library.

Due to the Pandemic, the library is closed and Rose has not been able to do that. So, she decided to create a new program.

“I’m going to take it to them. If they can’t come to me because we are closed because of the pandemic, I will go to them. We will make sure that our kids in our town know that we are still here,” Spencer said.

Spencer decided to make craft bags. The bags had all sorts of different crafts, puzzles, and coloring books in them. Spencer’s main goal was to give parents a break and let the children complete a new project.

“It gives them a little bit of something different to do than what they have done at home, what they have been doing since they have been out of school,” Spencer said.

What started with Spencer and some of her staff going door to door in town dropping craft bags to 120 different homes, led to a drive through craft bag pickup. People in the community were thrilled about this, including Christine Adkins, a Grandmother in the town.

“My grandkids love videos but this takes them away from the videos, this is really great,” Adkins said.

This has been especially great for the kids who are running out of ideas to keep themselves entertained. Destanie Lowe was incredibly thankful the library was doing this.

“I am getting bored and it is really fun because we have nothing to do and electronics we are trying to keep down,” Lowe said.

Spencer’s goal is to continue to do this until her library opens back up.