Alderson Public Library to hand out craft bags

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — Creative outlets can be necessary for kids to express themselves, especially during uncertain times.

Alderson Public Library Director, Rose Spencer, came up with an idea to help local kids. Library staff will be distributing craft bags with coloring books, crayons, and even little gifts.

Rose said the Board of Directors, as well as the Friends Group, donated the supplies.

“It’s for everybody to know that our library is still going to be here,” Spencer said. “Even when all this stuff is over with, the children are still going to want to use the library. So, the library will be here. And to give children an idea that even if you can’t get to the library, if you call your librarian, they will try to get you whatever you need.”

Distribution will be on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the old thrift store in Alderson.