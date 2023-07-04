ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) – The economic impact of Alderson visitors is helping the town.

Visitors from far and wide come to Alderson for their famous Fourth of July events.

Businesses have the opportunity to advertise in the parade as well.

Hotels and Airbnbs are also filled to the brim.

A local resident told us how the parade has grown in the past few years.

“The parade and the growth around here has risen since 2016. It is amazing what has happened in the past few years,” said Gabrielle Rexroad, an Alderson resident.

The Alderson independence day events are sponsored by local businesses as well.

Alderson has been hosting events all week, starting on June thirtieth.