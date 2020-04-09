Alderson volunteers make sure kids still get Easter eggs this year

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — The COVID-19 pandemic shook up our normal way of life, including Easter traditions. It is safe to say the Easter Bunny needs a little help this year, and some local volunteers stepped up to the plate.

Braving the storm, Alderson Elementary School teachers and members of the Old Greenbrier Baptist Church passed out meals to families of students in the school parking lot.

Audrey Persinger is a teacher at Alderson Elementary School.

“We do this every week to make sure our children and families are fed during this time,” Persinger said.

Since schools closed nearly a month ago due to COVID-19, the school keeps kids fed with the drive by meal pick up; however, on Wednesday, April, 8 2020 the meals were a little different.

“This week they’re joining us and giving out Easter goodies to our students,” said Persinger.

Brennan Wood is the Chairman of the Board at Old Greenbrier Baptist Church,

“We just wanted to give the kids a little glimmer of hope, because we couldn’t have our community wide Easter egg hunt so we wanted to give them a little message,” Wood explained.

Traditionally, the church hosts a community Easter party for students and their families. Between 50 and 100 kids look forward to it every year.

Celebrating Easter during a pandemic may mean missing out on usual traditions, and coming together to create new ones, at least for now.

“I think they were disappointed, but they were also surprised and excited when they got their Easter eggs today,” said Persinger.

The bags included an Easter Egg hunt kit, so families can participate together. They gave out all 110 bags of Easter goodies on Wednesday.

“Everyone is really excited to have a little bit of fun for the kids,” said Wood.

Proving that tight-knit communities always find a way to spread a little hope.