PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County hosts all types of artistic adventures.

In celebration of the area’s artists, The RiffRaff Arts Collective, in collaboration with local artists, is coming together for a week of the arts.

The ‘All Together Arts Week’ kicks off on May 6th and continues until May 12th.

Lori McKinney, the Director of the RiffRaff’s Art Collective, says this is the perfect opportunity for people to come together.

“It’s all about getting together and talking about the arts scene. It’s about getting together and pollinating and meeting new people,” said McKinney.

View the entire schedule for the celebration here. The week includes gallery hops, concerts, art shows, open mics, poetry, workshops, special tours, and the Grand Finale Parade & Day of Merriment.