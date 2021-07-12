Answering the Call: Local church hosts blood drive

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – From large scale disasters to car accidents, people need blood for many reasons. Right now, there is a shortage, according to the American Red Cross. This shortage prompted one area church to host a blood drive.

The Knights of Columbus Council will host the blood drive for the American Red Cross on Thursday, July 15 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Francis de Sales Parish Center in Beckley.



“I think it’s an important service that can help to sustain and preserve life of others. So, I encourage people who are able to do so, to give blood and participate in that important act of charity,” said Father Leonard Smith, Pastor, St. Francis De Sales Parish.



Amanda Cash, Account Manager with the American Red Cross, said as much as 20% of their blood supply comes from blood drives held at schools. With most schools closed during the pandemic, that loss has hurt supply levels. Cash hopes drives like these, which the Parish hopes to hold monthly, will help boost blood supply levels.



While walk-ins are welcome on the July 15th blood drive, it’s not a guarantee you’ll be able to donate. Cash said the best way is to schedule an appointment online with the American Red Cross. Those with appointments will be given priority. To sign up to donate or for more information on this drive, click here.