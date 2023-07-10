BRENTON, WV (WVNS) — After several years of inactivity, the Appalachia Service Project returns to Wyoming County.

ASP is a program dedicated to help families with building projects that may struggle with finding proper funding. This program left its home in Brenton due to maintenance issues on their building and the arrival of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

When they decided to leave the area, ASP donated their building to the Brenton Fire Department, and are now renting their old property so they can serve Wyoming County once again.

“Volunteers and staff that have been in Wyoming County for years and years have expressed their excitement to be back in such a beautiful, wonderful place, a community that they love. And we actually had a few volunteers come back this year specifically asking to go to Wyoming County, just because we’re there.” Melisa Winburn, ASP Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, and CEO Elect

As this organization returns to Wyoming County, excitement from both ASP and the community is beginning to show.