BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The Appalachian festival returns to Beckley this week for it’s 25th year.

The week-long festival showcases all that Beckley has to offer, including restaurant week that celebrates the best food in town.

The main event is the street fair, which will take place Saturday night in downtown Beckley, and it will feature live performances from four local bands and a host of other fun activities.

“It’s going to span from Word Park of Neville Street all along Main Street. We’ve got over 20 booths, or food truck businesses, as well as eight businesses downtown that hopefully will be open. So people can come out and just kind of enjoy,” said Beckley Events Director Jill Moorefield.

Some of the local businesses folks can look forward to supporting at the street fair include Hilltop Coffee, Holy O’s and the Cake Box.