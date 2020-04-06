BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One in five girls and one and 10 boys are abused before the age of 18. One in 10 children end up coming forward and telling someone. April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and it is especially fitting now that children are no longer in schools. For many kids, the school is their safe place and now they are stuck at home with their potential abuser.

During the month of April, pinwheels are placed in yards or at public buildings, around the country to remind people of the importance of the month, and to give children a glimmer of hope that they are not alone.

Scott Miller, the Executive Director of Just For Kids, INC. Child Advocacy Center, wants people to know child abuse is not going away.

“The issue of child abuse isn’t going away, kids are still being hit. For all of us as adults, we need to be aware of everything going on, more than ever, and be present with our kids and spend as much time with your child as you can,” Miller said.

To find out more information about Child Abuse Prevention Month or to become an advocate, visit the West Virginia website at teamwv.org