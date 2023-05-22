OAK HILL (WVNS) – COVID 19 restrictions lifted and now the sounds of wedding bells once again fill the air.

During COVID, weddings were not as limited as you may think when it came to occupants according to Bill Wells, co-owner of the Gaines Estate.

Wells says social distancing was still applied and some couples did not feel safe bringing elderly family or sick-prone guests to a large gathering.

With the increase of vaccines and other factors, the rise in reservations grew.

Wells says the numbers right after COVID skyrocketed past his expectations.

“In 2021 we had 19 weddings, because we still had covid and it was around and put a damper on things. But last year we had 36 weddings.” said Wells.

Wells says he expects that number to stay high, if not higher than last year.

Due to the lack of restrictions in West Virginia, Wells says he saw couples from out of state coming to Virginia to tie the knot.

“So, we actually had five couples from other states. Their venues were closed so they came to the Gaines Estate to get married.” said Wells.

For those who are thinking of booking a venue, it is a good idea to book ahead of time.

Spaces are limited and filling fast.