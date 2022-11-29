BECKLEY WV, (WVNS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced representatives from his office will meet with central, southern and southeastern West Virginia residents in December to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.

“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives. Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.” West Virginia Attorney General Morrisey

Justin Arvon, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:

Dec. 1: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – The Chocolate Moose, 1818 Harper Road, Beckley

Dec. 2: Noon. to 1 p.m. – Wendy’s, 60 Woodward Drive, Sutton

Dec. 5: Noon. to 1 p.m. – Wendy’s, HC 30 Box 182AA, 38232 Midland Trail E., Caldwell

Dec. 6: 11 a.m. to noon – Hinton Town Hall, 322 Summers St., Hinton

Dec. 8: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Tudor’s Biscuit World, 107 Bolt Road, Glen Daniel

Dec. 12: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Tootsie’s Place, 728 Main St. E., White Sulphur Springs

Dec. 13: 11 a.m. to noon – Gino’s Pizza and Spaghetti House, 95 Craigsville Road, Craigsville

Dec. 15: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Marlinton Town Hall, 709 Second Ave., Marlinton

Dec. 16: 11 a.m. to noon – Tudor’s Biscuit World, 323 N. Court St., Fayetteville

Dec. 19: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Richwood City Hall (Lobby), 6 White Ave., Richwood

Dec. 21: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Raleigh County Commission on Aging, 1614 S. Kanawha St., Beckley

Dec. 28: 11 a.m. to noon – Appalachian Coffee House, 32 Bounds Lane, Mt. Nebo

Mandy Thompson, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:

Dec. 1: 10 a.m. to noon – McDowell County Public Library, 90 Howard St., Welch

Dec. 1: Noon to 1 p.m. – McDowell County Commission on Aging, Welch Center, 725 Stewart St., Welch

Dec. 5: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Chamber of the Two Virginias, 619 Bland St., Bluefield

Dec. 7: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Hamlin-Lincoln Public Library, 7999 Lynn Ave., Hamlin

Dec. 7: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Alum Creek Public Library, 255 Midway School Road, Alum Creek

Dec. 8: 11 a.m. to noon – Coal River Public Library, 494 John Slack Circle, Racine

Dec. 8: Noon to 1 p.m. – Racine Nutrition Center, 446 John Slack Circle, Racine

Dec. 12: 11 a.m. to noon – Bradshaw Town Hall, WV-83, 10002 Marshall Highway, Bradshaw

Dec. 12: Noon to 1 p.m. – McDowell County Commission on Aging, Bradshaw Senior Center, 10162 Marshall Highway, Bradshaw

Dec. 13: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Kermit Public Library, 103 Main St., Kermit

Dec. 14: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Buffalo Creek Memorial Library, 511 E. McDonald Ave., Man

Dec. 15: Noon to 1 p.m. – Tracy Vickers Community Center, 68 Boise Ave., Chapmanville

Dec. 19: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Oceana Public Library, 101 Cook Parkway, Oceana

Dec. 20: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Boone-Madison Public Library, 375 Main St., Madison

For information on additional requirements specific to any location, attendees are encouraged to contact Mandy Thompson at 304-993-9106.