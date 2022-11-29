BECKLEY WV, (WVNS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced representatives from his office will meet with central, southern and southeastern West Virginia residents in December to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives. Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”West Virginia Attorney General Morrisey
Justin Arvon, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
- Dec. 1: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – The Chocolate Moose, 1818 Harper Road, Beckley
- Dec. 2: Noon. to 1 p.m. – Wendy’s, 60 Woodward Drive, Sutton
- Dec. 5: Noon. to 1 p.m. – Wendy’s, HC 30 Box 182AA, 38232 Midland Trail E., Caldwell
- Dec. 6: 11 a.m. to noon – Hinton Town Hall, 322 Summers St., Hinton
- Dec. 8: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Tudor’s Biscuit World, 107 Bolt Road, Glen Daniel
- Dec. 12: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Tootsie’s Place, 728 Main St. E., White Sulphur Springs
- Dec. 13: 11 a.m. to noon – Gino’s Pizza and Spaghetti House, 95 Craigsville Road, Craigsville
- Dec. 15: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Marlinton Town Hall, 709 Second Ave., Marlinton
- Dec. 16: 11 a.m. to noon – Tudor’s Biscuit World, 323 N. Court St., Fayetteville
- Dec. 19: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Richwood City Hall (Lobby), 6 White Ave., Richwood
- Dec. 21: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Raleigh County Commission on Aging, 1614 S. Kanawha St., Beckley
- Dec. 28: 11 a.m. to noon – Appalachian Coffee House, 32 Bounds Lane, Mt. Nebo
Mandy Thompson, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
- Dec. 1: 10 a.m. to noon – McDowell County Public Library, 90 Howard St., Welch
- Dec. 1: Noon to 1 p.m. – McDowell County Commission on Aging, Welch Center, 725 Stewart St., Welch
- Dec. 5: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Chamber of the Two Virginias, 619 Bland St., Bluefield
- Dec. 7: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Hamlin-Lincoln Public Library, 7999 Lynn Ave., Hamlin
- Dec. 7: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Alum Creek Public Library, 255 Midway School Road, Alum Creek
- Dec. 8: 11 a.m. to noon – Coal River Public Library, 494 John Slack Circle, Racine
- Dec. 8: Noon to 1 p.m. – Racine Nutrition Center, 446 John Slack Circle, Racine
- Dec. 12: 11 a.m. to noon – Bradshaw Town Hall, WV-83, 10002 Marshall Highway, Bradshaw
- Dec. 12: Noon to 1 p.m. – McDowell County Commission on Aging, Bradshaw Senior Center, 10162 Marshall Highway, Bradshaw
- Dec. 13: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Kermit Public Library, 103 Main St., Kermit
- Dec. 14: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Buffalo Creek Memorial Library, 511 E. McDonald Ave., Man
- Dec. 15: Noon to 1 p.m. – Tracy Vickers Community Center, 68 Boise Ave., Chapmanville
- Dec. 19: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Oceana Public Library, 101 Cook Parkway, Oceana
- Dec. 20: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Boone-Madison Public Library, 375 Main St., Madison
For information on additional requirements specific to any location, attendees are encouraged to contact Mandy Thompson at 304-993-9106.