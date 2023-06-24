WELCH, WV (WVNS)– Welch will be holding their annual CoalTown Beach Bash to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend.

According to coaltownusa.org, get ready for some sandy family fun in Downtown Welch on Sunday, July 1, 2023, in honor of Independence Day. There will be all kinds of family fun like games, free watermelon, a beer garden, beach music, vendors, and even fireworks beginning at 10 p.m.

If you are a vendor who would like to join in on the beach fun and even sell some product you can register here.

So if you’re in need for some beach fun this Fourth of July, head on down to Welch and enjoy some sand and much more.