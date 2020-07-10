Beautification project underway in Welch

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — A beautification project is underway in the City of Welch.

With the help of Appalachian Botanical Company, 1,000 lavender plants are being planted around Welch.

Christina Jeffries is a P3 Manager at the Appalachian Botanical Company. She said she is hoping this project will bring more people and more money to the city.

“With all the ATVs and the tourism that comes through here that’s another draw for the town,” Jeffries said.

The project is the result of five years of planning. After partnering with Appalachian Botanical Company, the dream became a reality. This is just the first part of the project. The city plans to expand it.