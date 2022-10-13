BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The City of Beckley set a date for this year’s Christmas Parade, along with a new theme: “Candy Canes and Christmas Treats”.

This year’s parade will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022. The parade itself will start at 11 A.M. Line-up will begin at 9 A.M. at Park Middle School (floats, vehicles) and at 10 A.M. at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza (bands & walking units).

The course of the Beckley Christmas parade will follow the same route that it has in past years.

Is it too early to start planning for Christmas? 59News won’t judge you even if you are too early. More information and details about this years parade like entry requirements for floats can be found here.