Beckley City Council to discuss pay raises at next meeting

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley City Council is holding their virtual meeting on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. One of the items on the agenda is the potential for a salary increase for council members. Tim Berry is a Councilman at-large for the City of Beckley. He said he does not see the pay raise passing.

“I don’t feel the motion or the issue will pass. This is not the time where we need to look at pay raises of any type in light of the COVID-19 situation that we are faced with,” Berry said.

Berry said the timing of this agenda item makes sense because it is the last month of the current term for city council members. If you would like to join the call, you can find the live stream on the City of Beckley’s website.