BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Beckley hosted the first ever McManus Trail Community Market for community awareness on Saturday, August 5, 2023.

The McManus Trail Community Market in Beckley held many businesses and services throughout the community. From record stores to food to small local vendors, the market has a little of something for everyone.

The Outreach Advocate for Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center, Ria Mitchell, stated it’s exciting to got to events like this to spread the word of her organization.