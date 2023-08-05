BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Beckley hosted the first ever McManus Trail Community Market for community awareness on Saturday, August 5, 2023.
The McManus Trail Community Market in Beckley held many businesses and services throughout the community. From record stores to food to small local vendors, the market has a little of something for everyone.
The Outreach Advocate for Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center, Ria Mitchell, stated it’s exciting to got to events like this to spread the word of her organization.
“I get to do outreach, and so I get really excited every event I get to do, because I get to meet new people, I get to network, and I get to meet the community. There’s so many different people and so many services they need. It’s really important for us to be there, but it’s also super exciting to be able to give those resources.”Ria Mitchell, Outreach Advocate for Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center