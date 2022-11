BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Christmas is just around the corner and that means children in need of presents from people who care!

The Beckley Police Department is going to help out with that, because it is now a drop-off location for Toys for Tots!

Help Beckley Police Department bring joy to a child this Christmas and help those in need!

Toys brought in for donation to Toys For Tots must be new and unwrapped.

If you have any questions, please contact Sgt. David J. Bailey at (304) 256-1847.