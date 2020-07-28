Beckley Quota Club raises $30K for local food pantries

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Quota distributed the money raised during its annual Empty Bowls event. The money was given to 10 food banks on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

This year’s event looked a little different because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Quota Club members held a drive-thru bowl pickup and online auction back in June. The online auction alone raised almost $8,000.

Beth Jarrell, the Quota Club President, said the event was a blessing to the community.

“It’s a huge blessing. We know that Raleigh County is a giving county and this event really helps them give back in a major way,” Jarrell said.

All together, $30,000 dollars was raised during the Empty Bowls event in 2020.

