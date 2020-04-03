Beckley VAMC Emergency Department to host video consultations

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A new service is coming to veterans in West Virginia to help them during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Beckley VA Medical Center set up VA Video to allow veterans to call the emergency department about general medical conditions.

Dr. Raechal Childers will be able to discuss the following topics with those who use the service.

COVID-19 Concerns

Cold (suffy, runny nose, cough, sneezing)

Earache

Eye infection

Pain, any type (head, back, foot, leg)

Rash (such as poison ivy)

Sinus infection

Sore throat

Urinary tract infection

Allergies

Gout

Toothache

Before calling, veterans will need to install the VA Video Connect app on a smart device. After it is installed and tested, veterans should call 304-255-2121 ext. 8003.

VA Video Connect VA Launchpad

Availability for the service is Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be a break between 1 – 1:30 p.m. You can learn more at the Mobile VA App Store or by calling the National Telehealth Technology Help Desk at 866-651-3180 or 703-234-4483, Monday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

Additional help can be found at mobile.va.gov/app/va-video-connect.