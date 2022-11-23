BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley VA Medical Center is seeking caregivers in southern West Virginia for its Medical Foster Home Program.

The program began in 2010 and recently expanded to the Beckley VA Medical Center. This program is for Veterans who are not able to live alone. The program is an alternative for nursing home care and for Veterans who prefer a home-like setting. It is also a way for people interested in caregiving to work in their own homes.

Currently, the program is looking for caregivers who are willing to take Veterans into their homes and provide supervision and personal assistance. Caregivers who decide to participate in this program must live within a 60-mile radius of the Beckley VA Medical Center or either one of their outpatient clinics in Greenbrier or Mercer County. Caregivers are paid monthly, with the cost of services being dependent upon the care needs of the Veteran.

Those interested in becoming a caregiver and want additional information about this program, contact Brittany Henderson, Medical Foster Home Coordinator for the Beckley VA Medical Center at 304-207-7370 or by email at Brittany.Henderson1@va.gov.

To learn more about the program visit, http://www.va.gov/Geriatrics/pages/Medical_Foster_Homes.asp.