BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A local charity is trying to help with the Lifeguard shortage at area pools.

The Beckley YMCA announced that anyone applying for lifeguard training through the YMCA will pay a reduced fee for the training. The Carter Foundation has agreed to help pay for some of the training by reducing the normal two hundred twenty five dollar fee to only one hundred dollars.

Cat Gunther the Aquatics director at Beckley YMCA says she hopes reducing the price of certification will help bring more people in lifeguarding.

“It’s such a humbling experience to see other people seeing the need in the community and helping us out. It’s wonderful.” Cat Gunther the Aquatics director at Beckley YMCA

If you want to register to become a lifeguard through the YMCA visit the YMCA of Southern West Virginia’s website here.