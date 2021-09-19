Biker Sunday returns to a Tazewell County Church

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — A church in Tazewell County was visited by a nationally ranked athlete to join in on enjoying food, fellowship, and most importantly, motorcycles.

Rich Vreeland was the 2020 Harley Davidson Drag Race association Top Fuel champion, but he would first tell you he is a man of faith.

“I wouldn’t have anything so I like to come and be an evangelist and share the great things God has done in my life,” said Vreeland.

Every year, Vreeland traveled to East River Church with his winning motorcycles as well as his collection of antique motorcycles, and a story to tell.

“So, I am just out here using my abilities to ride a motorcycle, gather people to come and hear the good news,” said Vreeland.

The annual event brings together riders from across the two Virginias and beyond. Several of the riders at this year’s event were members of the Iron Titans Motorcycle Club.

“A lot of charity work and supporting children, we are family-based Christian based group so it all works together,” said Don Sluss, a member of the Iron Titans.

For Sluss, his faith is a big part of his life.

“Four years ago, I was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer with a prognosis of 9 to 12 months. Look at me now,” said Sluss.

He said he never thought he deserved a second chance and wants others to know they deserve one as well.

“If you look at my past, why? Why has God been so good to me,” said Sluss.

After the event, many of the bikers took advantage of all the area has to offer.

“There is ice cream at the top of that hill, we are going to fire up the Harleys and head over there and have some ice cream, and if the weather holds up we are going to ride the Back of the Dragon. We love coming out to this part of the country the motorcycle riding is just excellent,” said Vreeland.