BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – The Mercer County Academic Bowl was hosted on January 11th. The former winners brought back the trophy to Bluefield High School.

The Bluefield Beavers have won for 3 consecutive years now. The teams from Bluefield High, PikeView High and Princeton High demonstrated their wide knowledge in all topics.

Bluefield Beavers team members say this competition brings much needed experience.

“It’s like wow I know that? Or like ‘What other things can I learn,” said Quinn Brown, one of the members of the team.

Quiz questions consisted of everything from slug knowledge to state capitals. Bluefield Beaver members say training for the quiz bowl is only half the fun.