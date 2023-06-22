BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Citizens of the city of Bluefield, Tazewell County and surrounding areas suffer from the long-standing problem of flooding.

On June 22nd, 2023 the City of Bluefield hosted a town meeting to discuss changes aimed at preventing further damage.

A new alert system and more engineering were on the agenda.

The hope was the meeting would be held to allow citizens to put forth ideas on how to stop any more flood damages from impacting the city.

“We are going to do everything we can to help the community and prevent anymore flooding or flood damage in the area,” said Chuck Presley, a councilman of Bluefield.

Community members were encouraged to attend and provide input.