BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Bluefield’s Grace Methodist Church, is the home of Open Heart Ministries’ summer camp.

The people of Open Heart Ministries are welcoming children ages 3 to 14 to their summer camp located at the Grace Methodist Church in Bluefield. The camp lasts from Monday, July 17 through Friday, July 21, 2023, and is used as a way for children to have a fun learning experience over the summer.

Open Heart Ministries’ Outreach Coordinator, Dominique Newbill, stated that the children are excited about the camp and are hoping to come back in the future. The camp started up in 2022, making this the second installment of the camp.