BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Bluefield’s Grace Methodist Church, is the home of Open Heart Ministries’ summer camp.
The people of Open Heart Ministries are welcoming children ages 3 to 14 to their summer camp located at the Grace Methodist Church in Bluefield. The camp lasts from Monday, July 17 through Friday, July 21, 2023, and is used as a way for children to have a fun learning experience over the summer.
Open Heart Ministries’ Outreach Coordinator, Dominique Newbill, stated that the children are excited about the camp and are hoping to come back in the future. The camp started up in 2022, making this the second installment of the camp.
“The kids have actually told us, the ones that came back from last year, that they’re looking forward to this. So, it makes us feel good to have the kids come back and to tell us ‘Hey we loved it last year, are we doing this again. For years to come I want to come back’ as long as they can.”Dominique Newbill, Outreach Coordinator for Open Heart Ministries