BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Bluefield Union Mission was packed to the brim with volunteers and those receiving free Thanksgiving meals. This is the 92nd year the Bluefield Union Mission has given back to their community by providing free food and services.

The union had an array of volunteers from across the area, including students from the technical school and the Debonairs of Bluefield, Virginia.

One Debonairs said the feeling of community and love in the building was nothing short of a miracle.

“It’s amazing seeing how much we can change someone’s day and their holidays, just to make an impact, and it’s just been really magical honestly,” said Francesca Edwards.

Most of the food being handed out is a result of generous donations to the Bluefield Union Mission.

Lonnie Quesenberry has been the chair of the board of directors for 20 years. He says each year the amount of volunteers that show up warms his heart.

“We’ve been very fortunate today with all the help we have. Hopefully we are gonna furnish a good meal and a happy thanksgiving for many families here. We are looking at around 300 food bags,” said Quesenberry.

The Union Mission will also have a fresh, hot Thanksgiving meal for Thanksgiving Day. The leaders of the mission say none of this would be possible without the community.