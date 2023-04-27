BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Bluefield University hosted its 44th annual Mud Pig Day on April 27th, 2023. The Mud Pig Day tradition began in the spring of 1979 but was not officially celebrated until 2022.

The Student Activities Leadership Team (SALT) ran a tie-dye table and the Missions Club hosted a pie-the-faculty-member fundraiser for the club’s trip to Ecuador.

Alysia Townsley and James Harris, gave some information on the event as well as some advice to students facing finals week.

“We have a mud slide, a mud pit, we have inflatables, we have food down here for all staff and faculty. We are giving out free shirts to students. We have tie-dyed stations and games for students all day,” said Townsley.

Harris also wanted to give some optimistic advice to students.

“My advice to students is to not stress about it. It’s easier said than done but it’s over before you know it. Just take a deep breath and have fun,” said James.

Mud Pig Day was complete with police and firefighters on stand-by to make sure the slide had plenty of soap and water.