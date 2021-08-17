Bonnie’s Bus offers mammograms in Mercer and Monroe counties

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOWK) — A mobile mammography unit that provides breast cancer screenings throughout West Virginia will be making stops in Kanawha and Monroe counties in late August for women.

Bonnie’s Bus is a 45-foot, state-of-the-art mobile mammography vehicle that provides services including screenings and breast care education across the state through West Virginia University Medicine and the WVU Cancer Institute.

Bonnie’s Bus will make stops at these locations:

Monroe Health Center – Union from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 24. For an appointment, call 304-772-3064.

Monroe Health Center – Peterstown from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 25. For an appointment, call 304-753-4336.

Bluestone Health Center in Princeton from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 26. For an appointment, call 304-431-5499.

Spring Hill Primary Care in Charleston from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 27. For an appointment, call 304-768-8500.

Walgreens in Kanawha City from 8 a.m. to noon on Aug. 28. For an appointment, call 304-925-2168.



The screening mammograms are billed to private insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare, if available.

Any underinsured or uninsured patient who meets enrollment criteria will be assisted in enrolling in the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program to cover the cost of their screening mammogram.

Uninsured women living in West Virginia who are 40 and older can receive a free screening mammogram on the Bus through the generosity of grant funding and donations. A physician’s order is needed for a mammogram.

Bonnie’s Bus has provided more than 21,500 mammograms for women throughout West Virginia and led to the detection of more than 110 cases of breast cancer since 2009. The vehicle was a gift from West Virginia natives Jo and Ben Statler. The Bus is named after Jo Statler’s late mother, Bonnie Wells Wilson.

If you would like Bonnie’s Bus to visit your area or for more information about the service, visit WVU Medicine’s website.