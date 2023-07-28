PIPESTEM, WV (WVNS)– Pipestem’s very own Brandon’s BBQ is shut down due to a lack of funds to keep the place up and running.

Brandon’s BBQ has been a part of the Pipestem community for 22 years. The owner of the restaurant, Brandon White, said he hates having to close down for good, but he is running out of options.

White also says there was an auction on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, but it didn’t sell, giving him the option to either to sell the building as soon as possible or pay off a previous loan he was given to keep his restaurant alive.

White is willing to take offers from those who want to use the building to continue serving the community.

Though the situation is looking grim for Brandon’s BBQ, White is still fighting to keep his restaurant alive to continue to serve the community.