BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Every person who gets diagnosed with breast cancer has a story to tell.

One filled with fear, strength and courage. Felicia Stover tries to live every day to the fullest even in times of uncertainty.

“If I had advice for younger women such as myself, it is to make sure to do your self examinations,” said Stover.

Felicia Stover was only 29 years old when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Stover is just like any young woman; artistic, humorous, and has a massive love for football.

When she found a strange lump under her arm, her concern began to increase.

I found a hardening in my breast on my right side, on the same side. I called my doctor, and she thought maybe I had some kind of infection. She gave me some antibiotics. But she had made me an appointment for an ultrasound, and she also made them give me a mammogram. They weren’t going to give me a mammogram. Because I was only 29 years old Felicia Stover | Breast Cancer Survivor

Stover and her doctor fought for access to a mammogram. When the results finally came back, the cancer spread far wider than the physician originally thought.

“I ended up having it in my armpit, my breast and my throat. It was almost stage 4,” said Stover.

Stover says her family are her biggest cheerleaders. From her mother, who sat with her in the hospital since she was re-admitted for an infection, to her aunt who nominated her for Nexstar’s “Stories of Strength” award.

“There is nothing that anybody can say that can make it better. Just knowing people are there for you and you know they say, “is there anything I can do for you?” Just knowing someone is there is enough because sometimes people want to talk to you about it. And sometimes you just don’t want to talk,” said Stover.

Stover says remaining positive and looking towards the future helped her rougher days become more manageable.

“I just try to keep my spirits up and try to remember that this is not the end of my life,” added Stover.