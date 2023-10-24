BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Living with Cancer and the aftermath can be very difficult.

One Beckley woman said she owes her recovery to faith and family.

“To fight every day to go through the treatments. The journey that goes behind, the scenes that people don’t see,” said Pittman.

Melissa Pittman’s world turned upside down when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I was diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma., stage two. From there I was, it was recommended that I go to WVU Mary Babb Cancer Center,” added Pittman.

Pittman says through her recovery, she leaned on her family and those close around her. Her cancer also affected her body and prolonged recovery. Looking towards the future helped Pittman become stronger.

“That was a very tough, tough road to go down. But you just stay strong and keep moving forward,” said Pittman.

Along with Pittman, her brother also suffered from cancer. Pittman says her brother was a huge motivation and help during her recovery. Unfortunately, her brother Rodney Dunbar lost his battle.

“He was my driver, took me to all my appointments, and carried in my groceries. Kept my path swept,” said Pittman.

Pittman says her faith was the main driver in her recovery process.

“Every time I went into church, I got into a prayer line. Because my faith in God was strong and I know that he could heal me.”

Pittman gave her advice to fellow cancer fighters.

“I have celebrated 9 ears, breast cancer survivor. I would tell them to stay strong, to fight and your circle, your circle has a lot to do with that.”

Pittman added that her children, husband, brother and community were shoulders she could always lean on.