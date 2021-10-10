Brian’s Safehouse hosts first-ever homecoming

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — For the first time ever, Brian’s Safehouse hosted a homecoming picnic, welcoming back graduates and past residents.

Brian’s Safehouse focuses on giving a second chance to those with substance abuse disorders through a year-long residential program.

Those with the Safehouse wanted to bring together people they’ve helped to share their stories and memories with each other. At the dinner, they also presented their annual Hope Award.

The award was given to Cormie Hildebrand who is a volunteer instructor and has worked with the Safehouse since it started. A former alcoholic, Hildebrand spent nearly sixty years using his own experiences to help those fighting similar battles.

“Because I really enjoy it, that’s why I couldn’t understand why they wanted to give me the award, why should they give me an award for something I enjoy doing,” said Hildebrand.

Hildebrand said he would not be here without his support system. He said that is why he has been with Brian’s Safehouse since it started, and he will work with it for as long as he can.