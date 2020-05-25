Bridge dedicated to honor fallen Rainelle Navy SEAL

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — On June 28, 2005, John Taylor received word that his oldest son, Jeffery, was Missing In Action. Less than one week later, the news came that Jeffery was killed while on a mission in Afghanistan.

“On July the First, which was my birthday, they notified me that he was killed,” Taylor said. “And I quit celebrating birthday’s that day.”

Just shy of 15 years after Taylor received the news about his son, he got a letter from the State Senate in Charleston. The letter read Jeffery Taylor would have a memorial bridge in his honor.

Taylor said it would not have been a reality without the help of retired U.S. Marine, Gene Covington.

“I just felt that a local business man, a local young man who lived and grew up in Rainelle, that there needed to be something here to honor him,” Covington said. “And that’s the reason I went to the town council, I suggested it to them, and the town council drew up all the paperwork and sent it in to Charleston.”

Jeffery Taylor died doing what he loved: serving his country.

A movie was made in 2013 about the mission of which Taylor was a part. Lone Survivor details how Taylor and the other Navy SEAL’s were outnumbered and ultimately outgunned.

“The only relief that I can really get of his death, which is a sad thing to say, the boy was doing exactly what he wanted to do,” Taylor said. “That’s the peace I can get out of them. Parents is not supposed to bury their children. It don’t happen that way.”

The memorial bridge is located on Route 60 by the Veteran’s Memorial Park.