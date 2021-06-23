Bridge Walk by Moonlight: A twist to an exciting adventure

LANSING, WV (WVNS) — If walking on a catwalk 851 feet above the New River Gorge is not exciting enough for you, the people at BridgeWalk have a tour that is sure to give you chills. The 2021 Moon Walks are back at the famous bridge.

People will be treated to a walk under the bridge as the sun sets and the moon rises. A night time tour that brings a unique experience to “the walk of your life.”

“We like to go out and maybe have a seat on the catwalk and swing our legs over the New River as the moon comes up. It’s a magical experience,” said Doug Coleman, Tour Guide at Bridge Walk.



Those adventurous enough to complete the New River Gorge Bridge Walk at night have two more chances this year. The next Moon Walk is scheduled for July 22, 2021 and the last one for the year is scheduled August 20, 2021. It costs $59 per person.

To sign up, or for more information on the Moon Walk, visit the website or call 304-574-1300.