BEVERLY, WV (WVNS)– The town of Beverly will be hosting this year’s West Virginia Wild and Wonderful Celtic Festival and Highland Games.

According to the event’s official website, the festival is set for Saturday, June 17, 2023, for a day full of classic highlander fun. There will be activities for all, from live Celtic rock bands, highland games for children and adults, a Nessie hunt, highland animals, storytellers, Celtic food, and so much more.

The program is veteran owned and wants to show the WV community the joys of Celtic culture, especially considering many West Virginians have Celtic ancestry. Tickets are for sell and you can buy them at 2023 West Virginia Wild and Wonderful Celtic Festival and Highland Games Tickets, Sat, Jun 17, 2023 at 9:00 AM | Eventbrite.

So, grab your kilt and bagpipes and head on up to Beverly in mid June for some good ole highlander fun!