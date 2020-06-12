Businesses in Wyoming County can receive money from ARC fund

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– Businesses in Wyoming County can receive much needed financial help from a state-wide fund.

More 60 businesses across the state can apply to receive money from the Appalachian Regional Commission fund. Christy Laxton with the Wyoming County Economic Development Authority said application forms need to be filled out to qualify for the loan. She said the goal of this money is to support the growth of businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We started the program in 2001, since the flood here in Wyoming County of 2001.

That’s what started our loan program. To be able to do something similar to that now with the COVID-19 response, that we’re really proud of,” Laxton said.

Applications are currently being accepted. Visit www.wyomingcounty.com to apply.

