Carnegie Hall closes doors to public for unspecified period of time

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — In the midst of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, many business are closing their doors in an effort to limit the spread of the virus.

Carnegie Hall is doing its part as well. It officially closed its doors to the public and canceled events for the rest of the season.

While many administrators are saddened by this action, they told 59News their first priority is the safety of their patrons. President and CEO of Carnegie Hall, Sara Crickenberger, said the hall lost of a lot of revenue due to closing their doors during this outbreak.

“The community has supported us since 1902 and I have to be optimistic that the hall is important enough that the community will be there and we’re going to make it through fine,” Crickenberger said.

She said they are following regulations put out by the CDC and other officials in the community.

As for a reopening date, they are not sure when people will be able to enjoy the activities Carnegie Hall has to offer.