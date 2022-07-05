TALCOTT, WV (WVNS) — A fun event filled day for the family and kids is in the works commemorating the memory of the famous steel worker, John Henry, who, according to legend, saved the jobs of the other workers he worked with by beating out a steam drill that threatened their livelihood.

Founded in 1997, this event is an annual three day celebration, which takes place Friday, July 8 until Sunday the 10, at the John Henry Historical Park at Route 3/12, Talcott, West Virginia 24981, and quickly became a beloved and popular community favorite.

Friday kicks off the fun filled weekend with an evening concert at the Great Bend Tunnel, a breakfast on Saturday, which is followed by a Grand Parade, Kid’s Carnival, arts and crafts vendors, live music, an evening concert, and fireworks to entice the the community. Sunday continues the events with a church service at the tunnel, a car show, and a “Pluck a Duck” lottery drawing.

For more information and schedule of events, please visit their website at www.johnhenryhistoricalpark.com/john-henry-days, send an email at johnhenryhistoricalpark@gmail.com, or call the park at 304-466-5420.