BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – Christmas City is returning to Bluefield. The holiday celebration will be showcased for the third year in a row.

Special events include scenic evening walks through the park, music, Hometown Christmas Week and more. The community will also be able to get a sneak peak of Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Gabrielle Ponder says though the location may be different, the holiday cheer remains.

“Our 27th annual holiday of lights will kick off on thanksgiving evening at 6pm. Following that on Black Friday we will kick off our first inaugural holiday market,” said Ponder.

The City of Bluefield will also host the 2023 Christmas City Parade on December 2nd at 6pm. Line-up for the parade begins at 5p.m.